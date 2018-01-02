Wike Places N200m Bounty on Perpetrators of Omoku Massacre

1
638
His Excellency, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers State
By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has placed a bounty of N200 million for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the New Year Day Omoku massacre.

 
He also said the perpetrators would forfeit their houses just as he directed security agencies to go on a full scale war against criminals in the area.

Wike spoke Tuesday after he led the Rivers State Security Council on a fact-finding/sympathy visit to the families of the deceased. He also visited those injured during the attack.
The governor also visited the sites of the crime where he received briefing  from the Nigerian Police Area Commander, Mr Mike Nwafor, and the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Council Caretaker Chairman, Mr Olisa Osi.
He said: “We have placed a N200 million bounty for relevant information  that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence.”
Details later…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • D-A-N-G-0-T-E-C-E-M-E-N-T

    PRÒMO!!! PRÕMÒ!!! PRÕMO

    BÛY-CÉMEN T

    DÌRECT FRÒM THÊ FÀCTÕRY

    FÕR A PRÒMÕ PRÌCE ÕF #1400 PÉR BÀG

    AND #300 TÕ ÐELIVÉR PER BÂG,ÌNDÌVIÐUALS CÀN ÕRDE R A MÌNÍMUM OF 1OOBÂGS,

    TRÀILER LÖAÐ OF 600BÀGS AND TRÁILÉR LOÀD OF 9OOBÀGS ABÕVE.

    CÕNTÀCT THÉ SÄLÉS MÀNÁGÉR MR ÕJÉKÉRÉ ÓN (080-3834-8596) OR

    ÄSSISTÀNT SÁLÉS MÀNÀGÉR MRS GRÀCÉ (080-6331-2745) FOR INQUIRIES
    .