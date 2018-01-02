Wike Places N200m Bounty on Perpetrators of Omoku Massacre

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has placed a bounty of N200 million for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the New Year Day Omoku massacre.

He also said the perpetrators would forfeit their houses just as he directed security agencies to go on a full scale war against criminals in the area.



Wike spoke Tuesday after he led the Rivers State Security Council on a fact-finding/sympathy visit to the families of the deceased. He also visited those injured during the attack.

The governor also visited the sites of the crime where he received briefing from the Nigerian Police Area Commander, Mr Mike Nwafor, and the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni (ONELGA) Local Government Council Caretaker Chairman, Mr Olisa Osi.

He said: “We have placed a N200 million bounty for relevant information that will lead to the arrest of all those involved in this unfortunate act of violence.”

Details later…