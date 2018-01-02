Wamakko Sponsors 40 Students to Varsity in Niger

3
346
By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto
The senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Aliyu Wamakko, has sponsored 40 indigenes of Sokoto State to undergo various degree programmes at the Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi, Niger Republic.
Wamakko, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, made this known Tuesday, while distributing the admission letters to the beneficiaries who were drawn from across the state.
The senator said the sponsorship would free, adding that the beneficiaries include 37 males and three females.
According to him, the students would undertake courses like Computer Engineering, Nursing Sciences, Law, Information Technology, Medicine and Public Health, among other courses in the Arts, Science and Humanities.
Wamakko admonished them to properly utilise the chance provided for them to improve their education, adding that he would cater for their registration fees and upkeep allowances, while a befitting accommodation would be provided for them.
” You should face your studies seriously, be disciplined and be good ambassadors of your various families, Sokoto state and Nigeria in general.
“You should therefore shun all acts capable of truncating your education, so as to be useful to  yourselves, families, the state and the country,” he advised.
Responding on behalf of the benefiting students, Aminu Abdullahi Ibrahim, commended Wamakko for the gesture and pledged to live above board.

  • bigdaddy

    That idiot from your state that sponsored 100 weddings should have borrowed a leaf from you.

  • vic

    BARE FACES OF THIEVES AND LOOTERS OF THE NATIONAL TREASURY.