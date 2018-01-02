Tambuwal Urges New Officers to Change Negative  Image of Police

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Tuesday challenged police officers of the state origin, who recently graduated from training colleges, to play their part in changing the negative image of the police in the society.

Speaking when he received the 36 officers made up of 17 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) and 19 Inspectors, Tambuwal commended the officers for accepting to serve as law enforcement officers.

“By agreeing to dedicate your lives to protect us, you have continued in the tradition of your forefathers from this state who have served this nation diligently.

“I urge you to refuse to be infected by anything denting the image of the police. The entire police structure is undergoing rebranding and as such, I want you to play your part well in enhancing the image,” he added.

The governor assured all the officers that the state government would continue to cater for their interests even after their passing out from training colleges.

Details later…