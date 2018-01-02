NAMA MD Explains Why Harmattan Haze Disrupts Flight Operations

By Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Captain Fola Akinkuotu has said that the Harmattan haze which disrupts fight operations during the end of year and into the New Year could be overcome with collaborative action of indigenous airlines and the agency.

Akinkuotu explained that to overcome the challenge of adverse weather like Harmattan haze, there should be facilities that would enable flights to land and take off at low visibility and while NAMA has to install Category three Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airports.

It has already installed Performance Based Navigation (PBN) in at least 18 of Nigeria’s airports but Nigerian carriers, except one, do not have corresponding equipment in their aircraft to make use of the facility, so foreign airlines are the ones enjoying the facility.

With PBN, aircraft can take off and land at very low visibility below 800 meters, which is the average current minimum visibility authorised by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

PBN when supported by the appropriate navigation infrastructure defines accuracy, integrity, clarity and functionality of the airspace to enable aircraft land at very low visibility.

Every year airlines lose projected revenue of over N2 billion to flight cancellation in December and the disruption of flights due to adverse weather leaves passengers stranded, frustrated, as their flights are delayed or cancelled.

”Some of the technology innovations that have come up are things like the PBN. This has also lowered the visibility minimums. We have it in 18 of our airports but as we speak, only the foreign carriers utilise it because of the kind of corresponding equipment that they have onboard their airplanes. We have PBN at least in 18 of our airports. Arik Air is the only indigenous carrier that benefits from it. They can fly to lower minimums so long as their pilots are trained. But they have approval to utilise their onboard equipment and use PBN,” Akinkuotu said.

The NAMA boss said the agency and the federal government would have to meet certain requirements in order to tame adverse weather in Nigeria’s airspace, including Harmattan haze and unfavourable weather during the rains.

This, he said, would involve provision of infrastructure and equipment at the airports in addition to PBN and other installations aimed at enhancing visibility but the airlines must also have to install corresponding equipment in their aircraft and train their pilots on how to utilise the equipment to fly at very low visibility.

He added: “One of the equipment that has been preached a lot is for us to have Category three ILS. We have approval to install Category three ILS in some airports. If we had been cleared by the Due Process Office, we would have installed ILS Category three at the Lagos airport by now. If we had ILS Category three it will bring the given visibility minimum lower and aircraft can land at zero visibility.

“There will be other requirements for this to work. One is power. There must be uninterrupted power supply or if there could be power failure, within seconds it is restored. You have to be able to protect the environment such that the signals cannot be affected by any wayward interference, so the airport needs perimeter fencing. It also requires light. The approach light for ILS Category One is different from Category three. So those things are what you have to put in place in terms of infrastructure.” he said.

Akinkuotu said that the equipment installed by NAMA would not be of any use if airlines do not install corresponding equipment onboard their aircraft.

“On the side of the airlines, the airplanes must have to meet certain requirements. They will need to have dual autopilot. This is because when you are flying zero visibility in Category three ILS, the pilot is not handling the situation; it is machines that will be doing the landing and takeoff. So there should be dual autopilot functioning in the airplane. The pilot has to be trained so that he will be able to fly in the dark and rely on the machines. The pilot has to be trained regularly for it. This can be done with simulator training. The onboard equipment has to meet the requirement. Those are the things that have to be put in place by the airline,” the NAMA MD said.