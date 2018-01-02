More Libyan Returnees to Be Trained, Reintegrated, Says Obaseki’s Aide

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Government has assured its willingness to continue with the training of more Libyan returnees beginning from January this year.

The state government had in November, 2017 trained 150 Libyan returnees in various agricultural vocation in addition to the approval of N100m take-off seed grants for the trainees.

The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Anti-Human Trafficking, Solomon Okoduwa, who stated this yesterday, in a message to thousands of returnees who are indigenes of the state, also commiserated with families of those who lost their love ones through the Sahara desert to Libya/Mediterranean sea to Europe in search of greener pasture.

“We want to thank God for seeing you all through those hazardous journey and for bringing you safely to another glorious year 2018 in your fatherland. It is a new year, a period of time to celebrate and time to go back to the drawing board and strategise for the success of the year.

“Edo state government led by Mr Godwin Obaseki knows your plight and has plans for majority of you who are willing to key into rehabilitation and empowerment programme on ground.

“For those of you who we have trained in agricultural sector, you will all start your skills in agro business before January ending or first week of February at most as government has already done what is needed to be done.

“And for many others who are on our waiting list, there is going to be massive training in various skills and empowerment programme this year. Starting from this January till march, there is going to be human capacity building for our youths especially returnees as a mean of reintegrating them and for those who may not have embarked on any journey and needed support I assure you the Edo job programme of the state government, all of you will be contacted according to your area of specialisation.

“There is going to be massive awareness programme across the 192 wards in Edo State to raise awareness on the dangers of illegal migration and the benefits of getting engaged back at home”. He noted.