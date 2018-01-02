Mbaka Asks Buhari to Sit up or Lose in 2019

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

Fiery Enugu Catholic priest and founder of Adoration Ministries Nigeria (AMEN), Father Ejike Mbaka on Sunday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately adjust and meet up with the aspirations of Nigerians or be ready to quit the presidency by 2019.

Mbaka who gave the advice during his New Year message on December 31, 2017, said the president has been kidnapped by those he described as “dangerous cabal” who are undermining the president from all angles.

He warned that unless the president rises up to the challenge of rejiging his cabinet, he might be faced with disastrous consequences during 2019 general election.

He said President Buhari should immediately sit up by changing those holding him in captivity or be changed.

“I had wanted to pray for you (congregation) and go because I don’t want anybody to attack me; I don’t want the Bishop to invite me; I don’t want politicians to attack me anywhere. But God forced me to say it. Listen to me, 2017 became one of the most horrible years in this country and that is the message.

“The Lord says captive Nigerians, you will be speedily rescued; Nigerians, things are very, very difficult, hard and tough nowadays; the hardship is not from God, they are man-made; the wicked cabals and satanic agents in this country have wickedly kidnapped the goodwill and good intentions of Mr. President, Muhammadu Buhari; his good intentions have been kidnapped.

“President Buhari must wake up and sit up immediately. Heaven demands Buhari, our president to change all those who are caging and holding him in captivity; if he will not change them, he will be changed. Mr. President wake up; sit up; God said you are toying with the privilege given to you; there is no time; Nigerians are dying in your hands; people are not happy with your system. Change or you will be changed.

“God said that Buhari is in trouble; Buhari is hypnotised; Buhari is in a horrible bondage; Buhari’s mantra has been cannibalised. Unless President Buhari quickly and strategically positions the right people and changes the former ones he inaugurated, the wind of change that he himself inaugurated will blow him away shamefully. The wind will be too strong that Mr. President and the cabal will be blown out of office shamefully. The wind will be irresistible for it will come like a hurricane. Buhari can handle this problem but number one, his office, if he is not careful, another will take,” he warned.

“If he (president) doesn’t want to move Nigeria forward, God says He Himself will plan a strategy of moving Nigeria forward. His (president’s) pattern of embattling corruption is not just archaic and barbaric but it is witch-hunting, terribly selective. Buhari is the president, why should you be picking and choosing those that you and your so-called EFCC man would want to arrest, so that your party becomes a hideout for criminals, so that any person who does not want to be arrested will become an APC person? Is that not corruption in itself?

“Change or you will be changed; after all you are the one who introduced change as your mantra. Nigerian economy is in shambles and Nigerians are in sorrow. Nigeria is not just passing through an economic depression but also it is a time of economic repression and compression. Very soon, Nigerians will know that the country is in terrible mess. The cabals have messed up the president and confused him. So, Mr. President, you are to be blamed, not your cabals. You have your brooms, but the cabals have their bags; either you sweep them away or they throw you into the bag. Heaven cried that your methodology is not just archaic but too sluggish, very slow. The situation in Nigeria needs speed but you are too slow.

“Your change mantra is questionable; you are to change your change or you will be disgraced out of office. Your agriculture scheme has an anti-agenda that is cancerous. Why should you be talking about

agriculture and you leave the Fulani herdsmen? Farmers don’t have hope; don’t you hear what is happening in the country? Can’t you use your presidential mandate and help the less-privileged? The spirit of God says that Mr. President is just president in the mouth; he is not the real president per say; he is a pseudo president, people are running the government the way they like and giving him articles to sign; Mr. President doesn’t know what is happening in his government, what a pity. But no matter what is happening, God assured us that Nigerians and Nigeria are not just in His hands but in His heart and His eyes.

Mr. president tried his best to war against insurgency, he tried to stop excessive spending, living in opulence, he is an expert in stopping opulent life, swindling of government property but the way he is going after it, he is too slow. God loves him and gave him the mandate, he wanted to fight corruption but corruption is fighting him back, so that anyone who wants to perform corruption in a very smart way, will run into APC. Mr. President wake up, save destiny and save your integrity. God said that the sitting president is not the one Nigerians trusted; wake up. There are areas the president started doing well before he became sick; anybody can become sick. We prayed and God granted him healing but you know that age is not on his side. Even if you are healthy but you are not strong, there will be problem.

“So, Mr. President, as I was waiting on the Lord, I’m asked to advise you don’t come out for second tenure, after this; retire peacefully. Mr. President you are the cause of your own problem. God gave you an adviser, a wonderful mentor, a visionist, a matriarch, in the person of your wife, Aisha, but you don’t want to listen to her. That woman is heartbroken because she understood that you are not yourself. Come back to yourself or you will cry by the time you will be sent out of office. So, those who are encouraging you to come out and run again, they want to disgrace you publicly.

“We keep on praying for your quick recovery but you know when the president is sick and age is not on his side, the message came, that is why the government schools are sick, the government hospitals are sick, the government roads are sick; power, electricity sick, the economy is sick; unemployment becomes the order of the day, our graduates, our youths are living in abject poverty and hopelessness, the countrymen are sick, hunger is ravaging the people of God; investors have no more confidence in Nigeria.

“The agro-vision has become a mere illusion; even to take loan for farm has become the favour of the rich. So that as you keep on fighting corruption, many who are around you are incubating and nurturing corruption. Business men are confused because they don’t know what to do as a result of the unstable economy,” he stated.