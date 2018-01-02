Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler, Pregnant Wife in Kaduna

Govt condemns attack

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A traditional ruler in the southern part of Kaduna State and his pregnant wife were shot dead by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen minutes after the new year was ushered in.

The Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama, and his wife were said to have been killed in Arak, his home town, in Sanga Local Government Area of the state at about 12:05a.m. at his residence.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the residence of the traditional ruler and opened fire on them, including his 45-year-old son.

The chief and his second wife, said to be some few months pregnant, died on the spot while the son sustained serious injuries from gunshots and was rushed to the hospital.

Although the palace of the traditional ruler is in Gwantu, the headquarters of Sanga local government, the second class chief and wife had travelled to his village to celebrate the new year.

Narrating how the incident happened, Chairman of Sanga Development Association, Prince Bala Audu, said “based on the information at my disposal, the chief and his wife went to the village to celebrate the new year. His palace is in Gwantu, but he is from Arak and he goes home from time to time to visit.

“He was seated with his second wife who is pregnant, then suddenly gunmen which I was told covered their faces with masks invaded the house and opened fire at them, alongside his son who is about 45 years.

“The chief and his wife died on the spot, the son did not die but sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“The gunmen set the house ablaze and burnt a vehicle which was recently given to the chief as a gift.

“Immediately they committed the dastardly act, they escaped into the bush.”

Sources at the Divisional Police Station in the area confirmed the killings, sayingthe incident occurred at about 12:05a.m.

The police source did not give further details.

There have been renewed attacks in the southern part of the state in the past week.

At least 10 people were killed in two separate attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

The first attack occurred on December 22 in Nidem village, Kaninkon district in Jama’a Local Government Area of the state, claiming four lives while eight people were injured.

The gunmen had invaded the village square, where a Christmas Carol was going on.

In the second attack which took place on Christmas Eve in Anguwan Mailafiya, Gwong Chiefdom also in Jama’a local government area, six people were killed.

The Kaduna State government said last Thursday that more troops had been deployed to southern Kaduna to beef up security.

However, reacting to the attack, the state government through the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the state governor, Samuel Aruwan, said the late Etum Numana was a peacemaker who was committed to peace and development in his chiefdom.

“The government commiserates with the immediate family of the royal father and his wife, the people of Numana chiefdom and the entire Sanga Local Government.

“The government condemns this double murder that was a calculated threat to peace, and a most unfortunate attempt to introduce into the new year a pattern of criminality that needlessly threatens the right of citizens to security, life and liberty.”

He appealed to anyone with useful information on the murder to report such to the relevant security agencies and assured them that the information will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

He said the government had directed the security agencies to investigate the criminal incident as well as to bring the assailants to justice.

The governor appealed to the people of Numana c0hiefdom to remain calm and to support the security agencies as they continued to investigate the crime which he said had been threatening the hard-won peace across the Southern Kaduna area of the state.