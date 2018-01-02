Edo First Lady fetes first babies of the year

As part of activities to celebrate the new year, the wife of the Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has presented gifts to first babies of the year born in selected hospitals in Benin metropolis.

Mrs. Obaseki, while presenting the gifts, called for more robust institutional structures to strengthen neonatal healthcare services in the state, urging for closer ties between public and private actors in the health sector to address the challenges.

She said collaboration among health care service providers is needed to reduce the death of babies between 0 to 28 days, in Edo State, and made a case for effective neonatal care units in hospitals.

At St. Philomena Catholic Hospital, Mrs. Obaseki commended the state of facilities at the neonatal care and maternity units at the hospital, noting that the state government is making efforts to improve neonatal care units in state-owned hospitals across the state, through policies to rehabilitate general hospitals and primary health care centers across the state.

At the Central Hospital, Benin, and Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Mrs. Obaseki said “the visits to the hospitals were to ensure that babies are delivered under hygienic condition and by skilled manpower.”

She promised to assist the Stella Obasanjo Hospital in refurbishing some of its medical equipment, and emphasised the need for a viable neonatal care unit in Central Hospital, Benin.

The first baby of the year, was delivered at Stella Obasanjo Hospital, to the family of Mr. and Mrs. Aghator Adesewa, at 1:19am. The baby weighed, 3.5kg. The second baby, delivered at Central Hospital, Benin, at 11: 55am, weighed 3.7 kg. The third baby was delivered at St. Philomena Catholic Hospital, Benin by 12:19pm and weighed 3.3kg.

Mother of the first baby, Mrs. Adesewa, expressed her appreciations to the wife of the governor for her motherly care and gifts.

The governor’s wife was accompanied by the Women leader, Edo State Chapter, All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Aisosa Amadasun, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen, wife of the former Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly. Mrs. Okonoboh amongst others.