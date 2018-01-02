Chukwuma Drags EFCC to Court, Demands N200bn for Unlawful Imprisonment, Defamation 

6
1046

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Chairman/Managing Director of the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing
(IVM), Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has dragged the Economic and Financial
Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court, demanding a whooping N200 billion
for unlawful imprisonment, malicious falsehood and defamation.

In a statement sent to THISDAY through his spokesperson, Mr Cornel Osigwe, the automobile manufacturer said the lawsuit was in response to his unlawful arrest and subsequent release by the EFCC a fortnight
ago.

The statement indicated that Chukwuma in the lawsuit, which was filed at the Enugu State High Court by Prof. Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, is claiming against the EFCC, N30 billion exemplary damages; N30 billion for assault and battery; N30 billion for false

imprisonment; N40 billion for injury to feelings-mental pains and anxiety arising from malicious falsehood and or defamatory publications of the defendants against the plaintiffs; N50 billion for injury to plaintiff’s reputation arising from the said publications; and N20 billion for general damages.

He also asked for an order that the published words complained of be
retracted by the defendants and such retraction be published in two national newspapers including the Punch Newspapers.

The IVM owner also asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant either by itself, agents, privies, and/or assigns from further maligning or otherwise defaming the plaintiffs in the words complained of or similar words and/or in other manner howsoever.

Details later…

  • Ak

    when their head of state does not respect court orders? forget it my innoson ( my apologies)

    • Ofuzo

      Sure they don’t respect court judgements but it’s prudent to get one and bag it in the kitty until the expiration of their tenure. Anything is possible with a new political dispensation. That’s why you soldier on irrespective of the obstacles.

      • BankyMons

        Very well said! Chief Innoson is doing something quite commendable but as I said in my post initially, he is an Nnewi man – they are not the ones to say ”toouch my belly and roll over!”

        • Ofuzo

          People who cut their teeth in trading, starting from the lowest of low and very gradually with self help, got to where they are today. Those people you don’t want to fuck with because they will always fuck back. From day one, I told everyone that GTB have BITTEN MORE THAN THEY CAN CHEW and I’ve been proven right. My advice for them is to de-escalate by settling instead of compounding the issue with subsistent actions.

  • Ofuzo

    EFCC and GTB thought they were dealing with one of those brief case carrying government contractors they can intimidate willy nilly. They arrested so many people unlawfully without any consequences but will meet their waterloo by committing this blunder of monumental proportion.

  • BankyMons

    Well done Innocent Chukwuma! For info, Innoson is an Nnewi man and for every single loss suffered, EFCC will be made to pay back in Naira and Kobo. Watch this space.