Chukwuma Drags EFCC to Court, Demands N200bn for Unlawful Imprisonment, Defamation 

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Chairman/Managing Director of the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing

(IVM), Chief Innocent Chukwuma, has dragged the Economic and Financial

Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court, demanding a whooping N200 billion

for unlawful imprisonment, malicious falsehood and defamation.

In a statement sent to THISDAY through his spokesperson, Mr Cornel Osigwe, the automobile manufacturer said the lawsuit was in response to his unlawful arrest and subsequent release by the EFCC a fortnight

ago.

The statement indicated that Chukwuma in the lawsuit, which was filed at the Enugu State High Court by Prof. Joseph N. Mbadugha of McCarthy Mbadugha & Co, is claiming against the EFCC, N30 billion exemplary damages; N30 billion for assault and battery; N30 billion for false

imprisonment; N40 billion for injury to feelings-mental pains and anxiety arising from malicious falsehood and or defamatory publications of the defendants against the plaintiffs; N50 billion for injury to plaintiff’s reputation arising from the said publications; and N20 billion for general damages.

He also asked for an order that the published words complained of be

retracted by the defendants and such retraction be published in two national newspapers including the Punch Newspapers.

The IVM owner also asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant either by itself, agents, privies, and/or assigns from further maligning or otherwise defaming the plaintiffs in the words complained of or similar words and/or in other manner howsoever.

Details later…