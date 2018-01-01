We Expect Good Governance in 2018, ASUU Tells Buhari

By Ademola Babalola in Ibadan



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again bemoaned the parlous state of Nigeria’s economy and the sufferings inflicted on the hapless citizens in the just concluded year 2017.

To this end, the body in a statement by the Chairman of the union, University of Ibadan Chapter, Dr. Deji Omole, said Nigerians expect good governance and not another year of blame game played by the administration in 2017.

According to Omole, the ordinary Nigerians have sacrificed a lot for this nation by enduring various anti-poor policies imposed on them by the ruling class.

The ASUU boss then charged governments at the state and federal levels to reciprocate by providing good leadership and invest consciously, transparently and heavily in the key sectors of the economy, especially education and energy where the masses can benefit.

While noting that Nigerians don’t want to hear of cabal stories in 2018, Omole said that President Muhammadu Buhari must confront corruption without border. He lamented that shielding of president’s men from corruption probe was a dangerous trend in 2017 which must not be replayed in 2018.

Omole who noted that in Nigeria today, government officials are not only corrupt but corruption is official, stated that what the masses expect in 2018 is good governance not blame game.

“That the ordinary Nigerian has sacrificed a lot for this nation by enduring various anti-poor policies imposed on them by the ruling class. Governments at states and federal levels should reciprocate by providing good leadership and invest consciously, transparently and heavily in the key sector of the economy especially education and energy where the masses can benefit. Corruption should be confronted without border because in Nigeria today, government officials are not only corrupt but corruption is official. What we expect is good governance not blame game.”