Taraba Lawmaker Kidnapped

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



A member of Taraba State House of Assembly, Hosea Ibi, was at the weekend kidnapped by unknown persons at his country home in Takum, Taraba State.

Ibi, who represents Takum 1 Constituency in the assembly was said to have been kidnapped at about 10.30p.m. by three men who stormed his house on a motorbike and forcefully took him away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview yesterday, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Dave Akinremi, who confirmed the incident said men of the command are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

“We got information last night that three men riding on a motorcycle accosted somebody whom we later confirmed to be the lawmaker representing Takum I, Hon. Hosea Ibi, forced him to climb the bike with them and took him away.

“I quickly mobilised my men who are currently on the manhunt to close in on the kidnappers. The kidnappers have not yet establish contact with anybody, but we are trailing them using our intelligence and we will surely rescue the lawmaker,” he said.

Narrating how the incident took place, a neighbour of Ibi, Mr. Job Bayonga said the men broke into the house of the lawmaker at about 10:27p.m. and collected all the mobile phones from the occupants of the house before taking their target away.

“The entire neigbourhood was thrown into shock and nobody was really sure of what was going on. But we are very hopeful that with the presence of governor Darius Ishaku, the police would do a good job” he said.

Takum is the governor’s hometown as well as former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd) and the governor has been in the town before Christmas where he has been receiving people on homage.