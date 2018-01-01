Ortom Promises Prompt Payment of Salaries

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured workers in the state of prompt payment of salaries in 2018.

The governor made the statement in his new year goodwill message to Benue people yesterday in Makurdi

He said despite the recession earlier in the year, the state was able to record numerous milestones in 2017.

“Let me reassure you that we are almost at the end of the tunnel and as we enter the new year, the wage bill menace will be surmounted and our dear workers will begin to receive their salaries as and when due.”

He said as Governor, he remains hopeful and resolute that the difficult and challenging economic scenario will be over in 2018.

“Indeed it is almost over. We are on the threshold of a new economic boom. All that I request from you is continued support of our economic policies as we march onto greatness. Benue is rising and will surely get to its desired development destination.”

He said the administration believes that there are no shortcuts to economic development even as he said adequate infrastructure and appropriate policies are required to increase commercial activities and stimulate economic growth and development in the state.