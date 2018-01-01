Gunmen Kill Traditional Ruler, Pregnant Wife in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A traditional ruler in the southern part of Kaduna State and his pregnant wife were shot dead by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen minutes after the new year was ushered in.

The Etum Numana, Mr. Gambo Makama, and his wife were said to have been killed in Arak, his home town in Sanga Local Government Area of the state at about 12:05am at his residence Monday.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the residence of the traditional ruler and opened fire on them, including his 45-year-old son.

The traditional ruler and his second wife said to be some few months pregnant, died on the spot while the son sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Although the palace of the traditional ruler is in Gwantu, the headquarters of Sanga Local Government, the second class chief and wife had travelled to his village to celebrate the new year.

Details later…