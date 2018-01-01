Board Members Appointed to Company Concession to Private Sector

• Okpozo regrets appointment of late husband •APDA urges Buhari to sanction those behind shabby appointments

After scrambling to explain away the appointment of dead persons to the boards of federal parastatals last week, it has also emerged that in the list released by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Aluko Julie Olubukola, C. C. Udenwa, Iro Danfuloti and Mohd Omeiza Lawal, were announced as board members of the National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe, Kogi State, a company that has been concessioned to a private sector operator.

On August 1, 2016, well over a year ago, the federal government renegotiated the concession agreement with Global Steel Holdings Limited (GSHL) for NIOMCO, Itakpe.

GSHL “reverted” the Ajaokuta Steel Complex to the federal government — to free it from all “contractual encumbrances” that had left it uncompleted and non-functional for decades — but retained NIOMCO.

The new agreement, according to The Cable, coming after four years of mediation, was signed at a ceremony presided by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in his office at the Presidential Villa.

The Minister of Solid Minerals and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, signed on behalf of the government, while Prammod Mittal, chairman of GSHL, signed for his company.

The federal government was even able to negotiate a higher concession fee payable by GSHL from three per cent of turnover to four per cent

Yet, the government has now managed to appoint board members for a company it has concessioned!

It was gathered that the confusion came from “lack of consultation” with the ministry before the list was released.

“The list was prepared in 2015, but the concession agreement was signed in 2016,” said an official of the presidency.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Anna Okpozo, wife of late Senator Francis Okpozo, one of the dead whose name appeared in the list of board appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday reacted to the appointment of her late husband as Chairman of Nigeria Press Council, saying that the appointment came too late.

Until his death, Senator Okpozo was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees and Chairman of the party’s Elders Council in Delta State.

Though Mrs. Okpozo, while speaking in Benin City, Edo State, acknowledged the appointment of one of her sons, Harrison Okpozo, as member of Board of National Commission for Museums and Monuments, she urged Buhari to consider any member of the Okpozo’s family to replace her late husband, who she said worked tirelessly for the nomination and subsequent victory of the APC at the presidential poll in 2015.

According to her, “I want to tell Mr. President that my husband that he gave appointment is no longer alive. To be frank, if not for my husband he would not have got the votes he got in Delta State during his primaries, and the main election he tried even though he was starved of funds.

“During the president’s inauguration, my husband was in Abuja. When the president was away attending to his health, my husband fell sick. I appeal to the president to consider any other person from the family to take the place of my late husband.”

Based on the embarrassments the appointments have caused the country, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) has demanded that sanctions be meted out to the officials responsible for the errors in the recent board appointments released by the federal government, describing it as national embarrassment.

The party said that applying such sanctions will help to avoid future avoidable mistakes.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Tosin Adeyanju, APDA asked President Buhari to be diligent and thorough in the process of appointing people to political offices in the future to avoid the embarrassment being witnessed by the administration over the appointment of nine dead people into the board of federal parastatals and agencies.

Adeyanju, said the list would otherwise have accommodated qualified living Nigerians.

The party decried the explanation of some aides of the president that the board appointments were compiled since 2015 making it difficult to identify the dead among them, citing the inclusion of the name of a recently sacked House of Representatives member that lost his seat in 2017 as a result of supreme Court ruling as Chairman of one of the boards.

APDA warned the presidency not to take Nigerians for granted but be dedicated to doing what is right at all times in the discharge of its duties to the nation.

It frowned at a situation whereby sensitive issues that borders on board appointments would be treated in such a shabby manner with officers responsible apportioning blames and not taking responsibility for this national embarrassment.