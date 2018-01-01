Army to Investigate Alleged Extortion by Soldiers on Maiduguri Road

By Paul Obi in Abuja



The Nigerian Army yesterday said it would investigate an alleged extortion by soldiers along the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala Road in Borno State.

The extortion, according to sources had led to suffering of commuters and citizens due to long cues resulting from the extortion.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Sani Usman, in a statement said: “The Nigerian Army has noted with great concern about an allegation of complacency and extortion against soldiers by someone with twitter handle called “Danborno” on Social Media, in which he alleged long queues of trucks along Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road, Borno State.

“He also alleged that each truck owner pays the sum of N300,000 to soldiers for escorting them. Consequent upon this, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai, has ordered for immediate investigation over these allegations.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional military institution thrives on discipline, selflessness and dedication to duty and operates within the confines of the laws, Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.”

Usman explained that the army “would not tolerate any act of misdemeanour by any of its personnel. Similarly, we encourage members of the public to take advantage of our toll free telephone number 193 to report any observed lapses or allegation against any officer or soldier.

“We would like to also call on the members of the public especially affected individuals in Borno State to cooperate and volunteer information to the investigation team.”