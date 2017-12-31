Yusuf Buhari: NCWS Urges Women to Pray for Speedy Recovery

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), has called on Nigerian women to pray for the speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari. The President of the Council, Mrs. Gloria Shoda made the call in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Yusuf, presently receiving medical treatment in a hospital was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday night in Abuja. Reports said he had a broken limb and also sustained injury on his head as a result of the accident.

Shoda said women as mothers should devote time to pray to God to heal the President’s son.

“We need to join forces with our grand patron, Mrs. Aisha Buhari to pray for the survival of her son, Yusuf in times like this. As mothers, it is our responsibility to intercede for our families and friends, this time, Buhari’s family needs our prayers. For the president to be focused on leadership, his family must be in peace, hence the need for us to intercede for the quick recovery of his son,” she said.

Shoda also used the opportunity to advise Nigerian women to offer special prayers for sustained peace, unity and progress of the nation as well as God’s guidance for Buhari’s leadership. “We need to also pray for continued good health of the president and the success of his administration,” she added.