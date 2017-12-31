2017 Winners & Losers

This year brought political and economic shocks whose consequences were revealed in various dimensions. From political tensions, to poor economic health, and threats of social upheaval, 2017 tested individuals’ and institutions’ abilities to weather difficult times. Some passed the test, successfully weathering the tough economic and political climate and coming tops in their fields. Others were not as lucky. Following is a rundown of the placements, showing those that made it in 2017 – and other who could not.

Muhammadu Buhari

This year was tough for President Muhammadu Buhari with regard to his health. Buhari suffered severe health challenges that put the whole country on edge. The president admitted he had never been that sick. But after a number of medical vacations, which were often tension-soaked, he was nursed back to health. The president has continued to enjoy good health and give the lie to doomsday predictions about his fitness.

GODWIN EMEFIELE

Efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the leadership of its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to ensure monetary and price stability in the economy had hitherto been widely criticised by Nigerians. At the outset of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration when the value of the naira plummeted, Emefiele was not given any chance as the central bank governor who would restore the fortunes of the national currency. An array of policies and reforms rolled out by Emefiele’s CBN to create a regime of foreign exchange designed to buoy the value of the naira and entrench monetary stability were heavily criticised. Several months down the line, the efforts have yielded fruits. Not only has the value of the naira stabilised, exchanging for the dollar at N360, the interbank rate and bureau de change rate have reached a convergence. Similarly, as a result of CBN’s tight monetary stance, inflation for the tenth consecutive time, has declined with the consumer price index now at 15.90 per cent as at November compared to 18.72 per cent in January. Following the re-enactment of a favourable monetary milieu, investor confidence is renewed and the resultant effect is that the foreign reserves accumulated to about $39 billion.

WALTER ONNOGHEN

While Justice Walter Onnoghen was appointed and sworn in as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria on November 9, 2016, his appointment was not confirmed until March 1. The delay in the confirmation of his appointment had generated controversy especially when he was the only southerner so appointed into the top position in 30 years. When the Department of State Security raided the homes of some judges over allegations of corruption last year, there were insinuations that Onnoghen was the target. DSS however, debunked the insinuations. The submission of his name to the National Assembly and the confirmation of his appointment came after loud agitations particularly from the South south.

KEMI ADEOSUN

The economy, which slipped into a recession in the second quarter of 2016, came out of the quagmire in the second quarter of this year after five quarters of contraction. Although the current administration had claimed it inherited a battered economy from the immediate past government, it also did not fail to admit that the dwindled fortunes of oil at the international market coupled with violent activities of militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta region seriously affected the economy and plunged it. The tenacity of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, who critics had clamoured, was not qualified to man the economy was no doubt plausible in getting Nigeria out of the murky waters of recession. At a time the International Monetary Fund tried to entice Nigeria with a loan to assuage her financial crunch, Adeosun was resolute that the nation was not sick and as such did not need the Bretton Woods institution’s support. True to type, Nigeria came out of its predicament without the financial support of IMF. With the GDP growth rate at 1.4 per cent in the third quarter of this year, Nigeria’s economic growth has surpassed the expectation and projection of the IMF and other multilateral institutions.

Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki got a good breather in his trial over alleged assets declaration, when the Court of Appeal quashed 15 of the 18 charges brought against him at the Code of Conduct Tribunal. The tribunal had earlier upheld Saraki’s no-case submission and acquitted him. But the appeal court held that a prima facie case had been established against the senate president for which he should stand trial at the CCT.

PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party entered 2017 with a huge baggage of internal crisis that threatened to tear apart the erstwhile ruling party. The crisis, which broke shortly after the party’s devastating defeat at the 2015 general election, led to factionalisation and intense squabbles, as stakeholders blamed one another for the electoral loss. But PDP got its act together, did a successful elective convention, and inaugurated an acceptable national executive.

Willie Obiano

Despite the formidable forces arrayed against him, Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State surprised many political pundits when he convincingly won the governorship election to return for a second term. He won in all 21 local governments of the state.

UCHE SECONDUS

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, is a beneficiary of party’s convention, which was held recently. Despite the fact that he was in contention for the exalted position with other formidable party stalwarts like Chief Bode George, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Chief Jimi Agbaje, with the unwavering support of the governors, he became victorious. The aforementioned with exception of Adeniran had announced their withdrawal from the race shortly before the election. Apart from Adeniran, he also slugged it out with Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

Anthony Joshua

British-Nigerian-born professional boxer achieved a lifetime feat when he became the unified world heavyweight champion last April. The 28 year-old currently holds the IBF, WBA and IBO titles.

Super Eagles

Led by Mr. Gernor Rohr, a German-born coach, the Nigerian soccer team, Super Eagles, are the toast of football loving Nigerians after they secured a place for the country in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

INEC

This year, the Independent National Electoral Commission has proved its mettle having conducted all its elections free and fair. For instance, Anambra governorship election, where 36 candidates contested was adjudged free and fair and it has been regarded as a litmus test for 2019 general elections. INEC has also conducted free and fair bye elections and local government elections in some states.