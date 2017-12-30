Release Sambo Dasuki Now, Family Urges Buhari

• Appeals to President to respect rule of law

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto and Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki Progressive Association (SIDPA), on behalf of the members of Sultan Dasuki family, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) from detention.

The federal government is holding Dasuki in custody exactly two years yesterday, since he was arrested by men of the Department of State Service (DSS) at the Kuje Prisons shortly after he perfected the bail conditions granted him by the courts.

Since his arrest by the DSS, the former NSA has not been allowed to enjoy his bail and had to attend trial from custody.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Press Centre, Sokoto, SIDPA’s Secretary General, Comrade Kabir Auwal, reminded Buhari of the need to respect the rule of law in the case of Dasuki.

He noted that Dasuki had remained in detention despite being granted bail by the courts in the country.

Auwal wondered why the federal government refused to release him despite the court order.

“Today is two years since the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki was arrested and re-arrested in December 2015 after securing his bail condition but ignored by the federal government.

“Since his incarceration, Dasuki has been arraigned before four federal courts which granted him bail, while the ECOWAS court, a sub-regional court not only ordered that the federal government should release him immediately but also order his compensation to the tune of N15 million.

“The agents of the federal government, especially Department of State Service (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have refused to obey any of the court orders,” he said.

He stated that members of the Dasuki family had deliberately remained silence on his ordeals and persecution, hoping that rule of law would be adhered to.

“But surprisingly, over two years after Sambo Dasuki was unlawfully and illegally detained without any court order or warrant, he has been subjected to media trial, scandalised and humiliated not through any court of justice but from the propaganda of the current administration through media trials of falsehood.

“In spite of Dasuki’s contribution in taming insecurity in the country, he has been the most maligned public officer through naked falsehood that tends to portray him as a corrupt person. He has served the nation with best of intentions, yet, he remains the only public officer that has remained in detention in the last two years; the only officer that has been granted bail by four courts.

“Since we are not in a military junta but a democracy, Nigeria’s constitution should not be turned to military decree by which rights of citizens are trampled upon without question. We strongly call on the federal government to respect the rule of law and allow Dasuki to enjoy his bail, except if the intention of government is to kill him in detention,” he stressed.

He therefore, called on the Federal Government to release Dasuki on bail in compliance with the rulings of courts while it continues with the case in open court rather than in secret.