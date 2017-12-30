Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness Demands Immediate Release of Dasuki

Also yesterday, a civil society group known as Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), demanded for the immediate and unconditional release of Dasuki.

According to the group’s Director of mobilization, Ewache Ajefu, Dasuki remains the only public officer in the custody of government even after he had been granted bail by three High Courts in the corruption changes brought against him by the federal government.

“We recall that Justice Adetokunbo Ademola and Justice Mohammed of the Federal High Court, as well as Justice Baba Yusuf and Justice Peter Afem of the FCT High Courts, had considered the merit of his applications and granted him bail.

“In the same vein, the ECOWAS Court of Justice, after listening to the case, ordered for his immediate release with compensation of N15million for the unlawful and illegal detentions. Despite these orders by these courts of competent jurisdictions, this government has inexplicably kept him behind bars”, he said.

Ajefu said that the detention of Dasuki was worrisome and disturbing not only to the Nigerian people but the international community because there was no single court order or warrant of arrest to justify the action of government against the detainee who has been in the custody since December 29, 2015.

Besides, the group also called on well-meaning Nigerians to prevail on government to allow the rule of law flow in the trial of the ex NSA in the interest of justice.

“It is therefore the contention of CISA that since the offences for which he is detained and has suffered these humiliations do not border on treason, Mr. Dasuki should be given the opportunity to state his own side of the story in the court of law, so that if he is eventually found guilty, let the law properly take its course.

“We believe that it is no longer tenable to keep him behind bars ad infinitum on the whims of whoever is keeping him.

“He is entering the third year in detention, and unless it is the plan of President Buhari to keep him out of circulation for the entire period of his four-year term, we of CISA, demand his immediate release and urge men and women of goodwill to join us in making this fair demand,” they argued.