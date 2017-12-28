Wamakko’s School Trains 214 Women in Vocational Skills

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Usman Bin Fodiyo International School for Qur’an and General Studies, a school established by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko at Tsamiyar Dila area of Sokoto metropolis, has graduated 214 married women in various vocational skills.

The Chairman of the Management Committee of the school, Sheikh Sidi Sidi, made the disclosure when he led other members of the committee and those of the Parents Teachers’ Association on a visit to Senator Wamakko at his residence in Sokoto.

He said the women were trained in two batches, while 30 other women were currently undergoing a similar training.

Sidi explained that the women were trained in various skills which included cosmetics, tailoring, bead making, kitchenette, shoe and bag making, soap making and leather works, among others.

He maintained that the training of the women had helped to empower them and enable them to improve their socioeconomic standard, as well as bolster the economy of the state.

Details later…