Robbers Raid Niger Town

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Daredevil robbers armed with sophisticated weapons in the early hours of Thursday raided Thaza community in Suleja town of Niger State.

The robbers, who were said to be about 30 in number, stormed the community in three buses at about 6.30am and blocked all the entry and exit points.

According to reports from the area, the criminals operated for about two hours going from house to house to forcefully dispossess people of their belongings including money.

It was gathered that while the operation lasted, one of the security agencies which had its station near the area could not help the victims.

At the end of the raid, the robbers were said to have escaped into thin air with cash said to be several millions of naira and other valuable items.

Details later…