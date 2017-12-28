Coca-Cola Trains Internally Displaced Women, Empowers them for Micro Business

Ayodeji Ake

As part of its 5by20 Women Economic Empowerment Initiative, Coca-Cola Nigeria has empowered over 50 internally displaced women through the provision of quality personal development and small business appreciation training.

The two-day programme tagged ‘IDP Women Value Chain Integration Programme’ held at Sesor Empowerment Foundation training complex in Igbo-Efon, Lekki, Lagos, on the 18th and 19th December 2017, also saw the women gifted with assets that will enable them to start their respective small-scale businesses.

While commenting on the programme, Amaka Onyemelukwe, Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria said “We believe there is no better investment than women to spur economic growth and foster sustainable development. Women are pillars of the communities we serve and pillars of our business. They will play a transformative role in shaping our global economy over the next decade.”

In 2007, the Coca-Cola company started a Global Women’s Initiative known as 5by20 as part of our 2020 Vision to support women in global leadership positions, grow our pipeline of female talent and empower women of all cadres to be financially empowered thereby creating a sustainable society.

Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, Executive Director of Sesor Empowerment Foundation, Coca-Cola’s project partner for the IDP Women Value Chain Integration Programme, while addressing the beneficiaries said Sesor was delighted and thankful to have partnered with Coca-Cola on this initiative as this shows the extent to which they support women empowerment and value humanity in general.”

During the programme, the women were taught the different methods and skills needed to successfully run a micro-business, business sustenance and money-saving techniques, customer relationship management, as well as the knowledge of the right attitude to run a successful business, amongst others. The session ended with a simulation exercise to enable them to put into practice what they learnt during the programme.

Veronica Daniel, a beneficiary in the programme expressed gratitude to Coca-Cola Nigeria for their tremendous support and donations towards the programme. “We have learnt a lot during this two-day programme that would be transferred to the running of our business. We are very grateful for the donated trade assets as this would go a long way in helping us start a business, we appreciate their gesture and pray that God will bless them.”

Coca-Cola’s 5by20 Women’s Economic Empowerment Initiative seeks to help address barriers women entrepreneurs commonly face in some of the world’s developing countries.

Present during the training were officials of Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) and Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited who addressed the women and ensured they understood the reasons behind the programme and their pledge of continuity in the support of women empowerment.