Borno Budgets N170.2bn for 2018

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

‎Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Thursday presented an appropriation bill of N170.2 billion for 2018 fiscal year to the state assembly.

Presenting the budget tagged: “Budget of Resettlement and Empowerment”, Shettima disclosed that it would be financed from expected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N16.1 billion, allocation from the Federation Account of N115.7 billion and Capital Receipt of N38.5 billion.

He explained that the total capital expenditure is N108.4 billion and the total recurrent expenditure is N61.9 billion.

Shettima while noting that the budget‎ size is less than that of 2017 by N13.6 billion or 7.4 per cent, disclosed that education will get the highest amount of N27 billion, in an appropriation of 65 per cent for capital projects leaving recurring with N61.8 billion.

‎He said N12.6 billion was set aside for building infrastructure and management of secondary school education, N10.3 billion for tertiary schools and N4.4 billion for primary and junior secondary schools through the state’s Universal Basic Education Commission with the combine total for education standing at N27.2 billion.

Details later…