Monarch, Five Others Arraigned, Remanded for Alleged Murder

The Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin, and five others were

on Wednesday remanded by an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate’s Court for alleged murder.

They were arraigned in connection with the violence which erupted shortly after Obasoyin inaugurated his hotel located in Gbemisola area of the town on Friday .

Some suspected thugs had vandalised the hotel over a statement made by Obasoyin which they believed was against the interest of a governorship aspirant who hails from the town.

Obasoyin’s loyalists allegedly launched a reprisal on those identified as the perpetrators on Monday which claimed the life of one Kolade Adefemi.

Others charged with the Olukere on an order to remand filed by the Commissioner of Police were Ajewole Sunday , Adetowoju Bode, Kayode Michael, Olowolafe Tola and Aluko Taiwo.

