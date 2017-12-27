Inculcate Good Values in Children, Parents, Teachers Urged

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Permanent Secretary, Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, Alhaji Muktar Wadaji, has asserted that children are the greatest assets of every nation, adding that any country without responsible children is dead “because they are the future leaders”.

The permanent secretary, who made this assertion Tuesday during a children’s party organised by the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar, to celebrate this year’s Christmas with children, tasked parents and teachers to inculcate good values in their wards so that they would be responsive and responsible citizens in the future.

‘’Indeed, children are the greatest assets of any nation, while the roles of parents are to love, nurture, support and develop children within the context of the family and the community.

‘’The current administration takes as priority welfare programmes and interventions that will improve the lives of the grassroots particularly women and children,’’ he stated.

In her speech, Hajiya Abubakar represented by the wife of the deputy governor, Hajiya Fatima Nuhu Gidado, explained that the party was organised to give children in the state a sense of belonging.

This is just as she advised them to assist their parents in house chores during the Christmas, new year and all public holidays in order to reciprocate the love and care showed to them by their parents.