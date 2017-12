By Chineme Okafor in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that Nigeria on December 18 attained another milestone when power generation and transmission peaked at 5,222.3 megawatts (MW).

TCN said in a statement yesterday from its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, that this was achieved after two electricity generation milestones of 5,155.9MW and 5,074.70MW were reached on December 8, 2017 and February 2, 2016, respectively.

Mbah explained that the gradual but steady improvement in the nation’s power sector was as a result of the strategy of the administration to improve the power sector.

She stated that the TCN has keyed into the plans of the government for the sector and developed a Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP) which would enable it prioritise and execute critical transmission projects across the country.

According to her, this necessitated the clearing of TCN’s stranded containers containing various transmission equipment at the seaports, to enable it complete previously abandoned projects to further expand the transmission grid.

Mbah said that of the 759 containers abandoned by contractors at the ports within the last five years, 454 have been cleared by the TCN from March to date, adding that payment for 193 containers had been made and were being cleared.

Payment for the outstanding 112 containers, she stated, was yet to be made.

She further explained that all the 454 containers cleared from the ports had been taken to various construction sites of the TCN in Yola, Gulak, Katsina, Jos, Dambatta, Ganmo, Abeokuta, Onitsha and Benin, as well as to Odoguyan, Ede, Igangan, Okene, Walalambe, Akwanga, Kachia, Kumbotso and Kaduna.

She added that the containers had been abandoned at the ports for between two and six years by contractors for various reasons, including suspension of TCN’s Import Duty Exemption Certificates (IDECs) in 2013 by the Ministry of Finance, slow processing of the IDECs by TCN in the past, and inefficiency of the contractors.

“The result was several uncompleted transmission projects in various parts of the country,” Mbah stated.