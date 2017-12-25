IGP Warns against Dumping of Babies, Visits Orphanage

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, has warned that any parent caught abandoning babies or any father not living to hid responsibilities, answer to the law.

He said this during the presentation of items to Little Saints Orphanage Boys branch at Akowonjo in Lagos State to give the children a really Merry Christmas.

“Any parent caught abandoning babies will answer to the law, not living up to your responsibility, if you cannot provide for your home as a father you are not fit to be a father. As a mother, your role is to talk to the father,” he reiterated.

According to the IG, represented by the Area Commander, Area D Mushin and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lagos, ACP Akinbayo Olasoji, the law states that failure to provide necessity is an offence in Nigeria. “The Lagos state government is taking care of it now. We have the Domestic Violence Department where Titilola in charge in the office.”

Therefore, it was as part of his contribution to humanity, that he gave out fabulous items like a cow, bags of rice, bags of cassava flakes (garri), cartons of indomie, packs of cheese balls, Crates of can malt, several cartons of children drinks (Fresh Yo and Ribena) and packs of tissue rolls and prayer booklets.

With this, it shows, indeed, that “We have our social responsibility, too. So, it’s starting from Lagos and letting people know that the Commissioner of police also in states can follow suit. If the IG can do this, he expects other officers down below to do likewise”, he added.

On the part of the Orphanage, Idris urged the management to keep the flag flying, adding that they were not doing it to benefit financially but for God. And surely, God would reward and take care of their children.

The IG further warned against unplanned pregnancies. “It’s better they know that having babies is not a joke. You have to feed, clothe, take them to school and give them money. But when you are not ready to do these, don’t do it. Plan first before having them so that you can care for them.”

Reacting to the IG’s gesture, the Overseer of the boys’ branch, Mrs. Famous Mayen described it as an emulative one, as she commends him.

Mayen, however, continued that they work with the Alakara police, local government Alausa Social welfare. “They bring in the children. The government knows these children. We send reports monthly of each child.”

Sadly, she blamed poverty, frustration as reasons for abandoning babies. “We receive children once in a while especially during rainy season. This could be out of poverty, frustration.”

She said: “Some of the children come through the court case. Every child you see here comes from the government. And when they are being sorted out, they take the child back.

For children found on the streets and brought here without identity, they bear the founder’s husband’s name, George.

She, therefore, advised Nigerians: “If you are not ready, don’t get into it. It is not a joke. Per adventure you have it, show love. Children need more love.”