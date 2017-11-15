Installation of “Pere of Olodiama Kingdom in Edo,” sacrilegious, criminal – Edo Govt

…directs law enforcement agencies to arrest culprits, abort process to forestall crisis

The Edo State Government has described as egregiously abominable, sacrilegious and criminal, the planned coronation of one Godwin Oguyenbo as the “Pere of Olodiama Kingdom,” in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Reacting to an advertisement on page 22 of the Vanguard Newspaper of Tuesday, November 14, 2017, which contains a congratulatory message to one Godwin Oguyenbo, Alagbabenafa, Agadagba, “Pere of Olodiama Kingdom” in Edo State, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. said: “the pronouncement constitutes an unprecedented affront to the long-settled culture, traditions and norms of our people.”

He explained that “Government is of the view that the claim of such a non-existent title in a non-existent community under any guise is a clear and pre-meditated breach of our Laws particularly the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law of Edo State which said Law sets out the list of all recognised Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in Edo State.”

Ogie stressed that “the said Law further makes it a criminal offence for any person to recognise or purport to install any person as a Traditional Ruler except as provided for under the Law and in fact makes it an offence for any unqualified person to present or permit to be so addressed.”

The Edo State SSG, maintained that the state government is of the view that “this act is intended to precipitate strife and contestation leading inevitably to the breakdown of Law and Order in our dear State.”

He said in the light of the foregoing, Governor Godwin Obaseki has issued clear directives to the Law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies to take all steps to immediately abort the proposed or purported coronation anywhere within Edo State on the date proposed or on any other date whatsoever.

He also said that the governor has directed law enforcement agencies to effect the immediate arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the said coronation either as beneficiary, participant or sponsor, to the full extent of all extant laws, as the government and people of Edo State have always projected a peaceful and welcoming disposition to all persons living within its boundaries.

“Edo State Government will not tolerate actions and pronouncements which seek to abuse the hospitality which our land offers. Let it be clearly noted that this Government will take all necessary steps to preserve our peace, enforce our Laws and defend our revered institutions. All those who intend to test the resolve of Government in this regard should be assured of the certainty that swift and severe sanctions will be the natural consequence of their unlawful acts.

“Government calls on all citizens and or residents of the State, while remaining peaceful and Law abiding, to report all actual and potential breaches of the peace to the nearest Law Enforcement Agencies” Ogie said.