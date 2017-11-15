Breaking :Zimbabwe Military Overthrows Mugabe

The Zimbabwe military has taken over power in the country. The military, which has seized the state TV, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), said it is targeting people close to President Robert Mugabe for causing “social and economic suffering”.

A statement read out by a general on air denied it was a coup and said Mr Mugabe was safe, but did not say where.

Heavy gun and artillery fire could be heard in northern parts of the capital Harare early on Wednesday.

The army action comes after Mr Mugabe sacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, amid a row over succession.

There was no immediate word from Mr Mugabe but Zimbabwe’s envoy to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, said the government was “intact”.

Details later…

