AMCON Donates Relief Materials to Borno IDP

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State commenced the second tranche of the distribution of educational materials for children, foods and other support items for families of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The programme was part of ongoing AMCON intervention exercise to three northeastern state that were worst hit by the activities of insurgence.

Addressing the host community at the Central Primary School, Biu, during the presentation of the items to beneficiaries, Mr. Usman Abubakar who led the team of AMCON officials said the corporation was in the state to show support and assist in whatever way it could to the affected children and families that were traumatised and distabilised by insurgence in the northeast, where violent attacks by extremists forced more than 2.2 million people to flee their homes including over one million children who are presently out of school.

Usman who called on the benefitting children and families to make judicious use of the items said the gesture by AMCON led by Mr. Ahmed Kuru demonstrated that the society has not abandoned the IDPs in their times of trouble. He also called on well-meaning individuals, corporate and government organisations to come to the aide of the affected children and families in the northeast, which he said would greatly ameliorate their suffering.

While praying for the end to insurgence not only in the northeast but all over Nigeria, Usman also commended the management of the Nigeria Education Crisis Response (ECR), whom AMCON used to ensure effective and equitable distribution of the donated items in Biu and other locations in Borno State.

According to him, the ECR programmes were engaging communities and officials in the localities to get out-of-school children between the ages of 6 to 17 into formal and non-formal learning centres, as well as providing the psychosocial support required to start the emotional healing process.