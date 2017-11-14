Buhari in Ebonyi, Promises to Address Power, Social Service Issues in S’East

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to deliver on his promises, including addressing issues of agriculture, power and social services in the South-east zone, adding that the 2018 budget also captured many projects in the zone.

The president, who commended the state Governor, Chief David Umahi, for his warm reception and his commitment to the development of the state, said: “I am delighted to be here in Abakaliki to interact with the good people of Ebonyi State and indeed the South-east region as a whole. I want to express my gratitude to the people of Ebonyi State for their hospitality and warm reception since I arrived the state.

“My presence here today is a demonstration of my strong belief in the unity of Nigeria. As the most populous country in Africa with over 300 ethnic groups, our diversity is almost unique. When I met with the leaders of the South-east in Abuja last month, they raised several issues of concern including the state of the roads and infrastructure in the region.

“I will like to commend His Excellency Governor David Umahi for his vision and commitment to the development of this state. Some of the projects I commissioned since my arrival are laudable. I am also grateful to the traditional rulers of Ebonyi State for the honour bestowed on me with the traditional title of Enyi Oha 1. I thank you for this honour and warm reception.

“I want to assure you that we will deliver on our promises. Our 2018 budget included many projects for the region in the area of power, agriculture and social services.”

