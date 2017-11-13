USAID Donates 2.9m Insecticidal Nets to Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated 2.9 million long lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) to Sokoto State in a bid to tackle malaria scourge in the state.

USAID’s Team Leader, LLIN Campaign Process in the state, Mr. Godwin Aidenagbon, made the disclosure at a one-day workshop for journalists in Sokoto Monday.

Aidenagbon, who said the donation was funded under the United States President’s Malaria Initiative, added that the move was aimed at supporting the state towards eradicating the malaria scourge.

He emphasised that the donation was meant for onward distribution to households, adding that it was targeted at five million people in the state.

According to him, the insecticidal net would be distributed to two persons in each household.

Details later…