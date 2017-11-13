Two Killed in Fresh Attack in Plateau

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Two persons were ambushed and killed at Wereng village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders in the early hours of Monday morning.

The victims, Christopher Dung and Bulus Dantoro, whose bodies were found with matchete cuts, were believed to have been ambushed by the assailants near Wereng village.

The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Terna Tyopev, told journalists on phone that the deputy superintendent of police (DPO) of Riyom had reported the case to him.

He said: “It was reported by one Davou Moses who went to our station in the area this morning at about 8.15am and reported that some suspected herdsmen ambushed, attacked and macheted to death the two people who were riding on a motorcycle.

“The names of the deceased are Chong Christopher, 28 and Bulus Dantoro, 35. At the scene of the attack, two staff suspected to belong to herdsmen were recovered close to the corpses and investigations have begun.”

