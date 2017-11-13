Lafarge Africa Partners Canaancity on Safety Practices in Construction Industry

Ugo Aliogo

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading building solutions provider has partnered with Canaancity Consortium, an association of indigenous and foreign companies, on a safety awareness programme for 200 employees of the consortium.

A statement signed by the group said the partnership is aimed at improving the safety standards and practices at the sites of Canaancity where it is building over 700 housing units in the first phase of estates it is developing.

It also stated that more estates are planned, adding that directors and heads of projects of the consortium recently attended a one-day health and safety training at the Covenant University guesthouse, Otta, Ogun State.

The Director for Health and Safety at Lafarge Africa Plc, Graeme Bride, in the statement said: “We are always pleased to share our experience on safety in the Nigerian construction industry. Our aspiration to do business with zero harm is not limited to our factories and employees. We are also particular about safety on the sites of clients and contractors.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Canaancity Consortium Pastor, Tokunbo Olofin, said expressed their delight to partner with Lafarge on this initiative, adding that it would improve their project site safety standards and reduce lost time incidents, “we see this engagement as an avenue to build a stronger relationship with Lafarge.”

During the training programme, engineers, technicians and other operational employees were trained on the risks related to their construction work, while health workers were trained on how to prepare for and respond to emergencies. There were also sessions on the best onsite safety practices such as deployment of safety signages and procedures for reporting and responding to incidents.