Edo Govt, UNITAR Sign MoU on Capacity Devt, Education reform

The Edo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to improve workers’ capacity to deliver quality service.

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who signed for the state government at Government House in Benin City, said the training would equip Edo civil servants with new knowledge and skills for optimal performance.

He added that the MoU entails a series of relevant and focused trainings for all civil servants in the state.

“We have set up a training facility for civil servants; we have also bought computers and other teaching aids. We believe that with the signing of this agreement, we have put in place the necessary framework for building the capacity of our civil servants, by leveraging on the contacts and reach of UNITAR,” Obaseki said.

He added that, “we will agree on the curricula for the key programmes before the end of the year, develop them and design a time table for the commencement of the training programme in the first month of 2018.”

Obaseki further explained that the collaboration with the United Nations body would also focus on monitoring and evaluation for efficient systems in the state’s education sector.

“We are re-enacting our basic education system and we are doing a complete review of the system which will require training and re-training of teachers, education inspectors, and all cadre of stakeholders. This collaboration will give us tremendous leverage to help strengthen our basic education system,” he said.

He added that the state would also leverage on the partnership to train administrators and teachers at the Benin Technical College.

Earlier, the Country Representative of UNITAR, Dr Larry Boms, said that the partnership on capacity building would enable Edo civil servants drive government policies effectively, and assured that UNITAR would pull more resources from its partner countries in the European Union.

He added that other states in the country and countries in the West African region would benefit from the international training centre which will be domiciled in Edo State.