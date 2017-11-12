Gov Poll: Don’t Be Intimidated, APGA Urges Anambra Electorate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has implored the electorate in Anambra State not to give in to the antics of anti-democratic agents and reactionary forces seeking to undermine Saturday’s governorship election but to make sure that every vote counts.

The party also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other federal government establishments, who will be on election duty during the governorship election, to be above board, non partisan and ensure that the electoral guidelines, rules and regulations are strictly adhered to.

In a statement issued Sunday by APGA’s National Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor, the party enjoined INEC to provide a level play field for the 37 political parties that are participating in the forthcoming poll.

It also warned against those who are out to undermine the emergence of the popular choice of the Anambra people and to invalidate the genuine outcome of the election.

“We demand from them a credible poll, to make sure that every vote counts and for the electorate to be the ultimate decider of who wins the election,” it said.

