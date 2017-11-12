Ekiti Guber: Daramola Advises Oni, Fayemi to Drop Ambition

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has advised former governors of Ekiti State Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi not to contest for 2018 governorship election.

Daramola also described the advocate of zoning from the south senatorial district as politicians without clout to win elections, saying “no politician with intimidating structures will be anchoring his popularity on zoning, it shows sign of self-defeat”, he added.

Daramola, who spoke in Ado Ekiti at the weekend during his 50th birthday anniversary advised the party leaders against hallucinating that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be routed through federal might.

He advised former governors Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi to drop their governorship ambitions and act as statesmen to stabilize the party.

“The day my leader, Dr. Fayemi declares interest will be a dark day for me. How can Dr. Fayemi and Engr. Oni, who are supposed to provide leadership be contesting? Whoever thinks he will come here to write election results is just wasting his time. Ekiti has gone beyond that.

“It is baffling that our leaders were so weak to have allowed over 40 aspirants to show interest in the ticket without regulation. Some of those aspiring have no APC cards, it was as bad as that.

“With the way things are going, it seems APC is treating issues with levity. They are underrating Governor Ayodele Fayose, whom I know has the mastery but not the mystery. But the fact that the APC looks weak makes him appears mysterious.

“For us to win this election, we must stand up to him. We must tell Ekiti how far Fayose’s tokenism called stomach infrastructure has gone to ruin them. We must connect with the electorate and do a deep retrospection of why Dr. Fayemi, a man who did so well lost in such a scandalous manner”.

Daramola added: “We must let them know that the N5.7 billion flyover is a waste of public funds, because it has no capacity to strengthen our economy. It will only serve as tourism for rural dwellers without benefit.

“That is why we must not trivialize this issue. We must not allow all comers affair. We must look for the best and forget the fantasy of federal might, because no one can underrate the fact that Fayose is a streetwise and popular politician that must be tackled holistically”, he stated.

He expressed regret that the APC has not held any major rally since it lost out in 2014, saying this has further polarised the party.

Condemning the zoning agitations further, Daramola said: “The spirit of homogeneity is very high in Ekiti. Our forebears conquered division during Kiriji War, so nobody will be allowed to reintroduce it because of election.

“Whoever that will rule Ekiti will get votes from all the districts, so let the proponents subject themselves to open primaries rather than looking for narrow and most convenience strategy to get the ticket”, he advised.