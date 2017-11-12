Ekiti 2018: Ekiti Elders Endorse Ojudu for Governor

A group of notable politicians, elders, and opinion leaders in Ekiti State have expressed confidence in the integrity and abilities of Senator Babafemi Ojudu as he aspires to succeed Ayodele Fayose as governor of the state.

Gathering under the aegis of Ekiti Elders Forum, the group gave the endorsement at Igbara Odo, when they received Ojudu, who is Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters.

The elders, who met at the residence of their leader, Chief George Akosile, lamented the state of affairs in Ekiti, saying the state is in dire need of a vibrant leader who would turn things around for the people’s interest.

They appealed for cohesion among the governorship aspirants to be able to present a united and formidable front in the poll coming up next year.

Speaking on behalf of the elders, comprising retired senior civil servants, senior lawyers, educationists, captains of industry, and academics, Akosile said Ojudu possessed the wherewithal to lead the state to a prosperous future.

“We have made a costly mistake by voting a wrong person to take over the driving seat in piloting the affairs of the state and we have all paid dearly for it,” the group leader stated.

Addressing the presidential aide, Akosile said, “Today we are at a crossroads. All we need to do now is to find a way to correct the grievous errors of the past. We have listened to you several times and we have no doubt in our mind that you genuinely love your people.

“We want you to be very close to us. We know you have the capacity to actually deliver us from the oppressive reign of the present government. You have done it before and we believe you can still do it.”