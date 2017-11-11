Operation Lion Roars Arrest 30 Suspected Criminals in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Following the successful operation of “Operation Lion Roars” where over 30 criminals have been arrested by the security agents on Kogi central while State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has extended the curfew imposed on Kogi Central Senatorial District till further notice to consolidate on the security gains recorded so far.

“Operation Lion Roars” is a joint task security force comprises the Military, Mobile Police office, State Security Service and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp.

The operation which started last Thursday affected all the five local government councils comprises Okene, Okehi, Adavi, Ajaokuta and Ogori/Magongo all in Kogi central.

THISDAY on Friday reliably gathered that more arrest had been made by the security.

“The curfew has been extended “indefinitely” to achieve even greater results,” the Governor confirmed.

The source also disclosed that between Thursday and Friday, no fewer than 30 criminals comprising of suspected Kidnappers, armed robbers and other criminals terrorising the area had been arrested.

The source said that those arrested fled after committing crime some time ago but decided to come back but were apprehended by the security agents following a tip off.

THISDAY also gathered that weapons such as AK 47, locally made guns, swords, charms and different kind of handsets were recovered from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the 24 hours curfew till further notice to consolidate on the security gains recorded so far.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Director General on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo.

According to the press statement, the Governor thanked Security agencies for their efforts at ridding Kogi Central of criminals and criminalities.

He also thanked the citizens for cooperating with his administration to ensure a safer and better Kogi State.

Bello assured the people of the District that their sacrifices would be rewarded with better security in the area to enable them pursue their goals.