Top CEOs, Others to Grace WISCAR 10TH Anniversary

Top CEOs, Corporate Executives, Ministers and Professionals will join a host of other dignitaries at the 10th Anniversary Mentoring and Leadership Event of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), slated to hold on December 9 at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos. Tagged ‘Developing Women to Build a Better Nation’, this year’s conference will highlight the importance of ensuring equal opportunity for men and women to contribute to the growth and development of the nation by showcasing pioneering and successful women, the difference they have made, how they did it and celebrating their achievements.

Distinguished Speakers and panellists expected at the conference include: Chairperson, Alliance for Affordable Internet and former Minister of Communication Technology, Omobola Johnson; Managing Director and Head of Saharan Africa, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Yvonne Ike-Fasinro; Associate Professor, Lagos Business School, Doyin Salami; Award-winning Nigerian activist, writer and philanthropist and wife of former Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi; Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Osagie Okunbor; CEO Fine and Country, Udo Okonjo; Chief Executive Director of the Human Rights Advocacy Centre and former Minister of Gender, Ghana, Nana Oye Lithur; Chief of Staff to the Head, United Nations Women, NoziphoJanuary Bardill; Commissioner for Agriculture, Ogun State, Peju Adebajo; CEO, Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Jaiyeola Olaoye; Group HR Director, Schlumberger, Nglan Niat; General Counsel for GE Gas Power System and Services in Sub-Saharan Africa, Adesua Dozie; Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Oyo State Government, Oluseun Abimbola and a Kemi Onabanjo of McKinsey & Company.

Speaking during a media parley to announce the modalities for the event, Amina Oyagbola, Founder of WISCAR, said the NGO is committed to empowering and equipping women to play critical roles in the society, adding that the body has provided a platform for women from all spheres of life to live their dreams and become key contributors to nation building. “WISCAR has been at the forefront of advancing the cause of women in Nigeria through strategic mentoring and leadership. This year’s event will be a celebration of not only WISCAR’s achievements over the 10 years of her existence but also to acknowledge the great strides achieved by women across the country. Beyond celebrating the strides and impact made, we are also bridging the gap between women who have surmounted the challenges life and society have thrown at them to be successful and young career women who may think it impossible for them to achieve their dreams,” she said.

In addition to celebrating 10 years of making positive impact in the lives of women across Nigeria, the 8th stream of WISCAR mentees will also graduate at the event.

One of the mentees present at the media parley, a graduate of the 6th stream of mentees, Jean Nnagoziem Obinwa said, “Before WISCAR, I was just a raw talent, waiting to be harnessed, polished and released as a high-flying success story and few months into the programme, after various meetings with leading women from diverse fields, I saw clearly the picture of the kind of woman I would want to become and how to get there.”