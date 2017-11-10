Nestlé Nigeria Introduces New Seasoning Cube ‘Maggi Naija Pot’

Peter Uzoho

Nestlé Nigeria has announced its Maggi Simply Good commitments and the launch of a new seasoning cube Maggi Naija Pot- another addition to the Maggi family.

The 4 Simply Good commitments are levers to help achieve the company’s purpose, which is enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

They are focused on improving the product nutritional profile by reducing salt and increasing micronutrient fortification, growing the economy by sourcing raw materials locally and simplifying the ingredients lists by using locally recognised ingredients.

These commitments respond to the preference of today’s consumers for products with more familiar and common ingredients, natural or organic, with minimal processing.

Based on this consumer insight and a strong understanding of local cuisine Maggi Naija Pot was developed using familiar and common ingredients to achieve a unique smoky-fishy blend. Naija Pot is made from natural smoked fish, stock fish and crayfish to deliver the ‘bottom-pot’ taste loved across Nigeria.

In his opening remarks at the launch, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, MD/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria said, “We dedicate ourselves to deeply understanding the needs and preferences of our consumers, and then we tailor our products to suit local tastes and food cultures.”

Moreover Naija Pot will help to save time, money and effort since Naija Pot combines selected locally known ingredients in one small cube. The consumer can now create local authentic dishes in a simpler way thanks to Naija Pot’s smoky-fishy-bottom-pot taste. It is also a source of iodine for higher nutritional value.

Maggi continues to be the culinary partner of women in Nigeria for over 50 years and will continue to support home cooking with products made with local ingredients that individuals and families know and love.

“Simply Good” summarises the commitments of Maggi to offer individuals and families healthier food choices and services: Commitment to improve the nutritional profile of our products especially work on salt and sodium reduction in addition to the fortification of our product in iron. We will continue to deliver in Nigeria billion of servings of fortified Maggi bouillons in order to help reducing the risk of undernutrition and contribute to address micronutrient deficiencies, Commitment to create more value for the society and the community by increasing local sourcing, Commitment to raise awareness about healthy lifestyles and healthy cooking: Maggi will continue to promote healthy lifestyles, healthy cooking by reaching millions of women directly. In 2017, through the MAGGI caravan we have reached directly 1.3 mio of women across Nigeria to sensitize them about nutrition, and Commitment to use more familiar and common ingredients. Our Maggi bouillons are tailored to suit local tastes and food cultures. Today we believe we have the best products because we mainly use ingredients that consumers know and love.