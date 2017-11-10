Finland Minister of Foreign Trade and Development to Visit Nigeria

.Gears up for 100th independence anniversary

Peace Obi

To further expand and strengthen the long existing trade relationship between Nigeria and Finland, the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, Mr. Kai Mykkänen will be visiting Nigeria in mid November with a business delegation of more than 20 companies with expertise in various sectors like Power, ICT, Telecommunications, CleanTech, Health and Wellbeing, and Education.

The Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms. Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury, in a statement said that the timing of the minister’s visit scheduled for November 15-21 is of particular significance as Finland gears up to mark her 100th year anniversary of as an independent nation.

“The timing of the visit is of particular significance, as it takes place during the year that marks Finland’s 100th Anniversary as an independent nation.”

The Ambassador who noted that there are many important Finnish companies doing business in Nigeria, said, “the visit is a clear indication of the strengthening business relations between Finland and Nigeria, and a great opportunity to render them yet more dynamic.”

Adding that, “Previous high-level visits and business delegations also bear witness to the numerous possibilities for cooperation. Due to its unrivalled size and potential, Nigeria is seen by many companies in Finland as the obvious business destination in Africa.”

According to Suomela-Chowdhury, expanding trade between Finland and Nigeria will offer opportunities for true win-win partnerships that will benefit both countries and their citizenry for years to come.

“Examples of the many areas where Finland has strong know-how and expertise, include renewable energy, waste and water treatment, telecommunications, digitalisation, security, health and wellbeing, and education – all areas that have great relevance also to the Nigerian government and the private sector.

“While in Nigeria, Minister Mykkänen is looking forward to meeting high-level decision makers as well as representatives of the private sector, to explore ways of further promoting trade between the two countries.

“The minister will stop in Abuja and in Lagos, and representatives from across the country will be invited to a networking event hosted by the Ambassador. The minister and business delegation will also interact with the local start-up scene, with which Finland earlier this year already implemented the ‘CodeBus Africa’ project, with the aim of promoting involvement of girls in particular in ICT and computer coding.

“For Finnish companies, the visit will be an excellent chance to present their strengths, while learning more about the possibilities that this unique market offers,” Suomela-Chowdhury said.