Standard Generic Partners Beximco for Revolutionary Approach in Diabetes Care

The nation’s health sector, has received a major boost, as Standard Generic Ltd, an indigenous fast growing pharmaceutical company partnered with Beximco Pharma, a leading exporter of medicines in Dhaka Bangladesh has unveiled its Glipita and Glipita-m drugs to effectively answer the management of diabetes patients in Nigeria.

Speaking at the product launch at the Welcome Centre Hotel , International Airport Road Lagos, the Managing Director, Standard Generic Ltd, Pharmacist Ernest Udensi said that their new products in Nigeria will answer the diabetes needs of the Nigerian population through their local sales and marketing office in Lagos.

According to him, Standard Generic and BEXIMCO Pharma is taking a revolutionary approach in diabetes management with its brand of ‘Sitagglitin’ and ‘Sitagglitin’ plus Metformin, which is effective and less risky diabetic control from the first in the class from USFDA approved facility which is also an ultimate HbA1C manager.

Udensi noted that Standard Generic is in the forefront of ensuring provision of up to date and less risky medicaments for most common ailment to the teaming populace of the country at very affordable rate.

Also, he was worried about the dearth of research and development by the indigenous pharmaceutical companies, poverty rate of the citizens and total neglect of the healthcare system in the country and urged the government to ensure effective regulation of the system which will stop infiltration of the sector by unscrupulous agents whose goal is profiteering at the neglect of the well-being of the citizenry.

In his own remarks the Head, Africa and middle East, BEXIMCO Pharma, Biju Jacob said that the synergy with Standard Generic is to provide good healthcare to Nigerians, knowing full well that Africa in general has limited access to quality drugs.

Analysing the drugs, Biju said that Glipita was the preparation of Sitagliptin. Sitagliptin is a new oral agent approved by the USFDA to treat type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise. It belongs to a new class of antihyperglycemic, Dipeptidyl Dipeptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors. This unique class of orally active agent targets the underlying pathophysiologic processes of type 2 diabetic patients and provides an excellent alternative to the traditional agents.