Lagos Establishes Committee to Forestall Unrest in Oil Producing Areas

By Gboyega Akinsanmi

Determined to prevent the recurrence of the Niger Delta crises within its territory, the Lagos State Government Thursday established the state Oil Producing Areas Community Relations Committee to forestall any conflict between the host communities and oil companies.

Also, the state government inaugurated a six-courtroom complex in Badagry, noting that it demonstrated its commitment to the rule of law and social justice and a testimony of its determination to ensure that distance or geographical location is not a barrier to the access to justice in the state.

These are contained in separate addresses the state governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, delivered at the inauguration of the state Oil Producing Areas Community Relations Committee and the state High/Magistrate’s Court in Badagry.

The state had officially joined the league of oil producing states in the country after the discovery of oil in the deep waters of Badagry area and the subsequent operation in the Aje Oil Field, OML 113, by Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Company Limited in 2016.

After inaugurating the community relations committee Thursday, Ambode reflected on the significance of oil to Nigeria, and lamented that its exploration had brought many negative effects on the oil producing communities and subsequently affecting the whole country.

Details later…