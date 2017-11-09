Jumia Offers 80% Discount on Black Friday Sales

Targets 50m Customers, 2m Items

Emma Okonji

Ahead of the Black Friday celebration sales, which runs from November 13 to December 13, Jumia Nigeria is discounting sales on all items on its shelves that will be purchased during the period.

The discount, which is as high as 80 per cent, is the accumulation of discounts on various items selected for discounts by the brand owners.

Aside the huge discount, Jumia is also targeting 50 million customers’ visit to its site and about two million deliveries on purchased items, during the period.

The Chief Executive of Jumia Nigeria, Mrs. Juliet Anammah, who made the disclosure at a press conference in Lagos to announce

its biggest Black Friday sales event ever in 2017, said it was the first time in the fifth year of Jumia operations in Nigeria, to stretch its business target to as much as 50 million visits to its website, with estimated two million delivery of purchased items that will be largely discounted.

She assured Nigerians that Jumia has put in place a robust network that would carry the traffic surge during the period, with promises to make this year’s Black Friday a memorable one for customers.

General Manager, Marketing at Coscharis Motors, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, who also spoke at the press conference, expressed the delight of his company to partner Jumia on Black Friday sales. According to him, Coscharis would be discounting all brands of its vehicles, including the premium brands, by 10 per cent, for all bookings made on Jumia during the Black Friday sales period.

Head, Digital Marketing and Communications at FCMB, the official bank of Jumia on Black Friday promotional sales, Lola Egboh, said the bank would also be giving additional 10 per cent discount for all customers who open and deposit money with the bank during the period. Other brands that promised discounts on their products purchased at Jumia during the Black Friday sales, include, Infinix Mobile, Fero Mobile, among others.

The Jumia Black Friday Festival, which features one million deals, is a lottery giveaway that includes a brand new car and roundtrip airline tickets to Europe over the course of 31 days.

To ensure that Jumia brings its customers the best deals and widest assortment, the e-commerce giant has partnered top brands including Intel, Pampers, Infinix, Phillips, Fero, HP, MTN, Coscharis and Air France-KLM.

For the first time ever, Jumia has also teamed up with music entertainment company, TRACE Naija to host aMusic and Deals (MAD) fest on Saturday, November 18th. The exclusive 2-in-1 concert and shopping event will feature Nigeria’s finest artistes including Simi, Falz, Wande Coal, 9ice, Mayorkun, Niniola, Sound Sultan, Skales, Lil Kesh, Pencil, Jimmie DJ Consequence, DJ Cuppy, Nedu to thrill attendees to exclusive app flash sales and lots of exciting giveaways including a N500,000 shopping voucher

Anammah explained that this year’s Jumia Black Friday would be designed to bring customers exceptional value. “We are always looking to push the envelope for online shoppers and this year we are bringing an even bigger dimension with exclusive app-only flash sales, a weekly Black Friday lottery draw and the first-of-its-kind TRACE and Jumia MAD fest.”

Head of Engagement Marketing at Jumia, Ojuola Asuquo, said: “For those who have been looking to purchase and stock up on certain items, this is the best time to shop. Jumia has the best prices across different categories, from electronics to baby and kids items, customers will find everything on Jumia this Black Friday and even into the Yuletide season.”