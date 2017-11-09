Customs Intercepts 365 Bags of Foreign Rice in Sokoto

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Nigeria Customs Service (NIS), Sokoto Command, comprising Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, has intercepted two trucks with 365 bags of foreign rice.

Speaking with newsmen in Sokoto on Thursday, the Customs Area Controller of the command, Mr. Nasir Ahmad, said his men intercepted the two trucks with 365 bags of rice last Friday along Illela-Sokoto road.

Ahmad, who disclosed that the contraband items were intercepted as a result of the vigilance of officers on border patrol along the axis, explained that the trucks belong to Dangote Group, adding that all bags were 50kg with duty paid value of N8.7 million.

“The contraband has a duty paid value of N8,748,320.00 and two suspects along with the suspected importer were arrested.

“They are already in the custody of the command and will soon be prosecuted,” he said.

