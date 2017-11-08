Nine Shot Dead, as Gunmen Ambush Traders in Plateau

Nine persons were Tuesday night shot dead by gunmen along Rim in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Police Command, Terna Tyopev, who confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with THISDAY on Wednesday , said: “Some people were returning from a weekly village market of Makera when unknown gunmen attacked and shot them at about 7:30 pm. ”

Tyopev added that the police were already on the trail of the attackers.

However, the villagers have alleged that the attackers were dressed in military uniform.

Plateau has been witnessing renewed violence between herdsmen and the locals causing the death of dozens of people.

Details later…