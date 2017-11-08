Ekiti 2018 Governorship Election Must Be Free, Fair, US Insists

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the 2018 Ekiti State governorship election draws near, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election in the state.

Symington assured INEC that his country would work with all stakeholders to ensure that the July 14, 2018 gubernatorial poll in the state is free, fair and credible.

The ambassador also commended the state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on the laudable infrastructural development in the state.

The ambassador, who visited Fayose in company with his aide, Mima Torres,

in Ado Ekiti, said he was impressed with the patriotic zeal of Nigerians, saying: “Nigerians are proud to be Nigerians. When you ask them what they love most about their country, they would say it is our resilience, energy, diversity, unity and friendliness.”

The envoy, who told Governor Fayose that his three years in office has been keenly observed by the US, added that the infrastructural development strides of the governor are commendable.

Details later…