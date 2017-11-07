Zenera Emerges ‘Most Inspiring Agency’ for 2017

A foremost branding and reputation management outfit, Zenera Consulting, emerged the ‘most inspiring agency for 2017’ at the 7th edition of the Marketing World Awards (MWA) held in Accra, Ghana recently.

According to a statement by the agency Monday, Zenera was selected to win the coveted award from among leading African agencies for its high-level of innovation and professionalism which has contributed to the growth of the agency, its clientele, and has helped in directing young fliers within the industry.

The statement quoted Mr. A. Naphtal, the Managing Director of MarketingWorld, organisers of the award, to have said: “In less than five years, Zenera has been able to deliver cross-border insightful communications that inspires across board.”

MWA is an annual pan-African event dedicated to rewarding innovation and exceptional performances in marketing communications across Africa. It is a platform for the industry to celebrate the advances made in key areas such as public relations, digital marketing and crisis communications.

Speaking on the award, the Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, said: “Our recognition among top continental agencies for this award is deeply appreciated and gives us the impetus to continually innovate and offer our clients superior integrated branding services.

“Within a few years of operations we have been privileged to manage very difficult and grossly misunderstood brands because of our strong ethical belief that it is our responsibility to help brands with their narratives even when it is against the grain of popular misconceptions. We, therefore, find it very rewarding to be recognised for the hard work.”

“It is gratifying enough to receive an award for innovation, but to receive such recognition from one’s industry peers and mentors is mind-blowing and encouraging,” Olowola added.

“Zenera Consulting has recorded several ground-breaking achievements in its four-year industry track record. Just a few months after opening our new offices in Lagos and London, we launched Ethica360, a bespoke service targeted at high-value brands seeking alignment with ethical business and corporate governance practices that will boost mileage with their target audiences on a sustainable basis,” said Francis Jakpor, Manager, Media Relations, Zenera Consulting.

Recently, Olowola was conferred a fellowship by the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC) for his outstanding contributions to the practice of management consulting and commitment to superior customer service in the field.