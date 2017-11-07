Wike Asks International Community to Save Nigeria’s Democracy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that there is an urgent need for the international community to save Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse by mounting sufficient pressures on the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal government to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the integrity of the electoral system.

Wike also stated that the current flawed revenue sharing formula in the country has made development difficult in states as the federal government carts away 53 per cent of national revenue, while the 36 states share a meagre 22 per cent.

Wike spoke yesterday at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), London when he delivered a lecture on the topic: “Defining Development for Rivers State and Steps to Sustainable Implementation.”

The governor said: “There is need for the international community to save the country and its democracy from imminent collapse by putting sufficient pressures on the federal government to uphold the rule of law, guarantee the integrity of the electoral system and do socio-economic justice to all segments of the Nigerian society.

“The fact cannot be disputed that states bear greater development burden than the federal government. However, under the flawed revenue allocation regime, the federal government alone retains 53% of national revenue and allocates only 22% to the entire 36 states of the federation.

“Obviously, when 22% per cent of national revenue is dis-aggregated among 36 states, what comes to each state is not more than 0.6 per cent on the average per annum, which by any stretch of imagination is incapable of funding serious developmental programmes for any state”.

He said the country is in serious political and economic decline, pointing out that Nigeria is presently caught up in a serious existential crisis, which is self-evident.

According to Wike: “The politicisation and active involvement of key national institutions, such as the Independent National Electoral Commission and the police in the rigging of the re-run elections in Rivers State was not only an affront to democracy, such acts constitute a serious invitation to chaos with destructive consequences of unknown dimensions.”

The governor explained to the international community that despite generating a huge percentage of the nation’s resources, Rivers State has suffered untold neglect and deprivation by the federal government over the years.

He said: “As an integral part of the country, Rivers State is entitled to development support from the federal government through the direct provision of projects and programmes in the state. This is even more so considering the state’s enormous contributions to the national revenue bowl. Unfortunately, this is not the case as the federal government continues to neglect and marginalise the state in the provision of development projects.

“For instance, the federal government has not undertaken any new development project in the state for the last two decades. Even the existing ones, such as the Port Harcourt international airport, the two seaports and the East – west highway have severely degenerated without attention for years. These are important economic projects that needed to function maximally to drive the socio-economic development of the state, yet the federal government continues to turn a blind eyes to them with impunity”.

Wike lamented the developmental challenges that have bedevilled Rivers State, despite her enormous resources. He said though previous administrations have played key roles in developing the state, the immediate past Amaechi administration stagnated development through unbridled theft of state funds during an era of resource boom.

“Although successive governments tried to move it forward, the eight years of the immediate past government were the most regrettable in the State’s history as there were no tangible achievements to justify the huge resources that accrued to the state during the period of unprecedented oil boom. Instead, so much public money was either siphoned into private pockets or wasted on bogus and unsustainable projects”, he said.

He noted that despite the ugly state that the Amaechi administration left the state, his administration has over the last 29 months embarked on meaningful development projects and programmes in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development and security of lives and property.

He said: “We picked up this challenge as a matter of urgent priority by launching the “operation zero pothole programme” on our first day in office, which has successfully repaired and cleared most of our streets and roads of potholes.

“Thereafter, we dedicated an unprecedented 65% of the State’s capital expenditure to the provision of infrastructure. As at today, we have committed over 170 billion naira to construct, upgrade and expand several roads, bridges and jetties and linking up communities and settlements across the entire state”.

The governor added: “We increased public spending on education from 4.2% to about 10% on the average and deployed substantial resources for the renovation and equipping of over 180 basic education and secondary schools across the state to improve the quality of education at that level.

“We have also constructed, upgraded and rehabilitated several faculty buildings, lecture halls, workshops, staff offices as well as student hostels in all the tertiary institutions. These interventions have expanded access, improved quality and placed our tertiary institutions on the path to producing the skillful and innovative graduates that we need to drive the development of the state and the nation.

“Within the last two years of our administration, we have renovated 13 general hospitals in 13 local government areas of the state, established a teaching hospital for the State University to train medical personnel as well as restarted work on the construction of 3 regional health facilities and a mother and child hospital which were started but abandoned by the previous administration.

“We recognise the importance of the private sector in the healthcare delivery system. Consequently, we have also supported private hospitals in the state with interest-free revolving loans to enable them to improve their facilities and deliver better services to the public”.

Wike said despite the man-made challenges confronting his administration, the state government has proved that “a committed government can even in a short period impact positively on the state’s sustainable development”.

Wike declared: “I want to assure you that our resolve is strong, our commitment to Rivers State and our people remain unchanged and unchangeable. We shall continue to do our best within the limits of available resources to deliver on our development priorities to the state on sustainable basis and enhance the well-being of our people.”

Chair of the presentation, Sir Richard Gozney KCMG CVO, Lieutenant Governor, Isle of Man; British High Commissioner to Nigeria (2004-07) noted that Rivers State is important to the development of Nigeria and plays a significant role in regional affairs.

Incumbent British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Awkright who attended Wike’s presentation urged him to continue to work for the improvement of security in the state for the increase in foreign direct investments.

Responding to questions from the diverse audience, Wike regretted that the Ogoni cleanup has been politicised by the APC Federal Government, pointing out that the administration had no intention of executing the project.